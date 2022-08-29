Voter registration drive to end soon

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says they are beefing up their registration teams, targeting hotspot areas in urban centres to register as many eligible Fijians as possible. [Photo Source: FEO/Facebook]

The nationwide voter registration drive will likely conclude this coming Saturday.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says they are beefing up their registration teams, targeting hotspot areas in urban centres to register as many eligible Fijians as possible.

Saneem adds the target has been shifted from rural to urban centres after the team covered 445 settlements, 1,064 villages, 139 secondary schools and 278 home visits across the country.

He says the number of registrations recorded so far is quite pleasing.

“The Fijian elections office has recorded in 27 days of voter registration during this KYE phase – we have recorded 42,100 voters that have been served. And this includes 6,226 new registrations as well as 35,874 voters who have either updated their details or upgraded their cards. So this year, this is a very good turnout so far but we are now into the urban centres.”

FEO Director Operations, Ana Senimoli says they’ve thoroughly mapped out their registration schedule over the next few days to also accommodate the working population.

“The Fijian elections office is going to be setting up voter registration centres in the urban areas that are particularly easy to access venues such as supermarkets and shopping malls, eateries, popular cover bars, and places where people usually go to during the weekdays and the weekends as well.”

Saneem stresses that information booklets have been distributed to a good number of eligible voters.

“From the beginning of the year, we have distributed over 300,000 booklets in total, and we have more to be distributed now.”

To date, about 123,000 Fijians have yet to upgrade to the blue voter card, and the Elections Office is encouraging these eligible voters to do the needful this week.