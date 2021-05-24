Home

News

Voter registration drive ends

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 17, 2022 12:10 pm
Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem. [File Photo]

As the voter registration drive ended yesterday, the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem was the last one to have his new voter card.

Wrapping up the drive at Damodar City in Suva last night, Saneem says his voter card was damaged by water on a trip to Toberua Island and he needed to obtain a new one.

Saneem thanked Fijians who made an effort to obtain a voter card for the 2022 General Election.

Article continues after advertisement


Voter registration drive. [File Photo]

He also acknowledged businesses and venue owners who gave their space for the FEO to carry out the drive.

Saneem says they’ve made over 192, 000 voter engagements during the drive.

 

