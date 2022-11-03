Voter participation data is vital: Rakuita

[Photo Credit: USP/ Facebook]

Voter participation data is critical for the shaping of strategies, actions, policies, and laws that better target the specific issues and challenges identified by an analysis of such data.

This was highlighted by Pacific Community Principal Strategic Lead, Mereseini Rakuita, during the opening of the “Make Your Vote Count” Workshop organized by the University of the South Pacific Student Association and UNDP.

Rakuita says the disaggregation of officially reported voter turnout data by gender, age, ethnicity, level of education, and other key characteristics of voters would identify variations in turnout among various groups of the population.

She adds strategies, and the actions to be taken to encourage voter participation can then be better focused and targeted at the specific problems identified by the analyses of such data.

Rakuita says voter turnout is a crucial indicator of the level of citizens’ interest in and participation in political processes.

She adds that in Fiji, the voter turnout in 2014 was 84.6% of registered voters, and in 2018 it fell to 72.5%.

The voter turnout survey that was carried out after the 2018 elections found that 21 to 30-year-old Fijians constituted the highest percentage of registered voters for any age group.