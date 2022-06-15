Voter List Verification continues

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office is currently verifying its current voter list with community leaders, heads of villages and Turaga-ni-Koros.

This is the second round of voter list verification that the FEO has conducted leading up to the 2022 General Elections.

Director Operations Anaseini Senimoli says that the FEO is taking advantage of another opportunity to verify the voter lists with these community leaders to ensure that at the time the election is called, the voter list is as accurate as possible.

Senimoli says the FEO is looking at conducting another round of overseas voter registrations.

She added that the FEO is also planning to conduct a nationwide voter registration drive in August.