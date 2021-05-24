Voter list must be credible and of the highest integrity: AG

The Attorney General highlighted the implications of allowing aliases to be registered in the voter list.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says by allowing, it poses the risk of people registering themselves on the voter list multiple times.

“You may be known by two or three different names and you could register yourself under those names. What it fundamentally does is that it undermines the integrity of the voter list. That’s what it does. You’ll have an inflated voter list.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is important to uphold the fundamentals of a fair election.

“We know in the past in Fiji that seats have been lost because of five or six votes, seats have been lost because of a few dozen votes. What if there’s 1000 aliases there? It can change entire system and the entire outcome of election.”

The Attorney General says it is critically important that the voter list of the highest level of credibility and integrity.