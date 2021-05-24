Home

Voter engagement surpases target

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
April 14, 2022 4:29 pm
The Fijian Elections Office has crossed its target of 100,000 engagements as of yesterday, with 192,000 voter engagements during its voter drive period.

During a press conference in Damodar City, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says as the voter drive ends today, they will continue to provide these services from their 13 offices located Fiji-wide.

He adds that people outside of Fiji have options to do postal voting and they will be allowed to use both green and blue cards.

Saneem adds that with the central division having a large number of voters, the Fiji Election Office will be facilitating two registration hot spots for the central divisions to cater to the remaining people on Saturday.

“After we wrap up our voter registration drive tonight, we are going to have a fall-back session on Saturday in the central division only, in the central division on Saturday, we will have two registration hot spots, one at Damodar city, we will have about 10 team here and one at Tebara Plaza at formerly Taprobana shop”.

Saneem also states that they will roll out a voter registration drive for secondary school students next Tuesday.

