News

Vote in your designated polling station: FEO

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 25, 2021 4:35 pm

The Fijian Elections Office says it’s inadvisable to allow Fijians to cast their votes in any polling station.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says this will be costly and can also result in low voter turn up.

Saneem says all registered voters have Voter Identification Cards that clearly outlines their polling station.

Article continues after advertisement

Responding to questions from the Parliament Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Saneem highlighted they will work to ensure that ballot papers are more than enough in all polling stations.

“You will have a huge line up to vote, not all voters may be able to vote that day, whilst the voters now have the opportunity to vote anywhere, they might turn around and go back home because the queue is so long.”

Saneem says only 650 voters are eligible to vote in one particular polling station.

