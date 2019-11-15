Votcity continues to be a beacon for unemployed Fijians

More than 200 Fijians who have been affected by COVID-19 are now selling at the Votcity Flea Market in Nadi.

Manager Vili Finau says he is proud of how the flee market has impacted the lives of Fijians who are unemployed.

“On the 25th of April we only had two vendors and then we started to roll quite rapidly and we peaked to 215 vendors.”

Finau says he still cannot believe how far Votcity has come as it now attracts thousands of people.

He says the Nadi Town Council has also been backing the flee market as it provides for unemployed Fijians.