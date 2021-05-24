Home

Vota’s mum elated to watch son in action

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 30, 2022 2:45 pm
Apisalome Vota's mum, Kinisimere Ukumoce

A single mother’s dream of watching her son play in Super Rugby has come true.

Kinisimere Ukumoce, the mother of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua centre Apisalome Vota will witness his son take on the Highlanders at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Living in Navuso, Naitasiri Ukumoce left home at 11am, just to beat the traffic, filled with excitement for the much anticipated clash.

Article continues after advertisement

She says watching Vota come through the system from the Milo Kaji competition to the Drua is something special to her.

Ukumoce adds that Vota was always an obedient child and seeing him come this far is more than anything a mother could wish for.

Meanwhile, although Alivereti Veitokani is not playing in today’s Super Rugby match, it didn’t stop his father Jolame Turaganiqali from coming to cheer on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Alivereti Veitokani’s father, Jolame Turaganiqali.

The 60-year-old caught the earliest bus from Lomanisau village in Tailevu just to ensure he didn’t miss any action of the Drua clash at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Watching his first Super Rugby match and it happens to be the Drua playing the Highlanders is a once in lifetime experience.

Turaganiqali says he was blessed to have received his platinum tickets from his son yesterday.

He hopes to witness his son in action for the Drua soon.

