Vosarogo’s statement is farcical: Raj

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Director Ashwin Raj has hit out at SODELPA Deputy Leader Filimoni Vosarogo.

Vosarogo had questioned the Commission’s response to the now shelved Police Bill, posting on social media that the Bill was out in the public and Raj could form a view on it unless he didn’t wish to.

The Director Human Rights says he does not need a lawyer- turned -politician to tell him what needs to be done.

Raj adds Vosarogo’s move to single out him or the Commission to gain mileage is a cheap stunt and that he should instead focus on re-building his crumbling political party.

He also says the statement issued by the SODELPA deputy party leader, is farcical and mere grandstanding.

Raj points out that he had issued a statement that the Commission was going to make a submission on the proposed Police Bill once it is tabled in Parliament.

The Commission had written to Parliament, seeking a date and time when it could make its submission but was advised that the Police Bill is yet to be tabled in the House.

Raj adds that there needs to be discussions around solutions instead of joining the chorus of dissent because there are enough people doing that in Fiji.