Vosarogo on standby to represent SODELPA MPs

SODELPA lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo is ready to represent those Opposition Members who have been summoned by FICAC for questioning on an alleged breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014

The Fiji Sun reports that Vosarogo is not sure of who all was being questioned but he will be on standby for those interviewed.

It’s believed that the three MPs are Salote Radrodro, Niko Nawaikula and Simione Rasova.

The daily also reports they are part of a group of MPs including one from Government alleged to have claimed travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to and in doing so, breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act.

The Government MP under investigation is Vijendra Prakash.

Other MPs also being investigated for the same allegation are Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Mosese Bulitavu, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua and Peceli Vosanibola

Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro had earlier welcomed an investigation by FICAC over the allegations.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has confirmed receiving a complaint from the Secretary-General to Parliament for alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

It adds that once all relevant evidence is collated and analyzed, a decision will be made and the necessary action is taken, as required.