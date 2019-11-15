Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Vosarogo applies for SODELPA deputy leadership post

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 13, 2020 8:30 am
Suva lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo in the running for SODELPA Deputy Leader

Suva lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo is believed to have applied to be the Deputy Leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Vosarogo contested the 2014 General Election as Leader of the One Fiji Party. However, he had campaigned with SODELPA for about a month before forming his own Party.

Applications for the post of Party Leader and Deputy Leader closed yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands applicants for Party Leader include Sitiveni Rabuka, Viliame Gavoka, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Aseri Radrodro, Pio Tabaiwalu and Ratu Jone Navakamocea.

Applicants for Deputy Leader are understood to include Lynda Tabuya, Filimoni Vosarogo, Aseri Radrodro, Pio Tabaiwalu, Mosese Bulitavu and Niko Nawaikula.

The SODELPA Leader and Deputy Leader will be named at the Party Annual General Meeting in November.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.