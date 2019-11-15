Vosarogo applies for SODELPA deputy leadership post

Suva lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo is believed to have applied to be the Deputy Leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Vosarogo contested the 2014 General Election as Leader of the One Fiji Party. However, he had campaigned with SODELPA for about a month before forming his own Party.

Applications for the post of Party Leader and Deputy Leader closed yesterday.

FBC News understands applicants for Party Leader include Sitiveni Rabuka, Viliame Gavoka, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Aseri Radrodro, Pio Tabaiwalu and Ratu Jone Navakamocea.

Applicants for Deputy Leader are understood to include Lynda Tabuya, Filimoni Vosarogo, Aseri Radrodro, Pio Tabaiwalu, Mosese Bulitavu and Niko Nawaikula.

The SODELPA Leader and Deputy Leader will be named at the Party Annual General Meeting in November.