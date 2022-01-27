Volunteers strictly follow safety procedures while on duty

Fiji Red Cross Society community and branch volunteers have been trained with COVID-safety procedures when dealing with Fijians in need in times of disaster.

FRCS Disaster Management Coordinator, Maciu Nokelevu says the training has been conducted since early 2020, when cases of COVID-19 were recorded in our country.

He adds that the volunteers are aware and equipped with safety approaches, as they have been applying them while responding to tropical cyclones that ravaged areas early last year.

“(We) provided COVID personal protective equipment in all our 16 branches. They have their COVID PPEs or they will use them while doing their assessment and distribution on the ground. “

Nokelevu says they will continue to adhere to procedures while responding to affected areas since yesterday.

He also highlighted that the teams in the Central Division will beef up their response to affected areas in Wainibuka, Tailevu, Naitasiri, and nearby areas.