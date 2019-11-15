Voluntary FNPF Membership for farmers launched

The Agriculture Ministry has launched the Voluntary Fiji National Provident Fund Membership with the Veivorati Farmers Group.

This initiative is the first of its kind aimed at ensuring farmers have access to certain benefits and have a pension after they turn 55.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says more farmers from the rural and maritime areas will also be included in the Voluntary FNPF Membership program.

“We’re beginning with 12 farmers who will be flashing their membership card today. There’s close to 50 farmers who will become members of the Fiji National Provident Fund from this area.”

FNPF Manager Compliance Peni Gonelevu says this extends their services to people who have missed out in the past.

“When you become a member of FNPF, you also qualify for other benefits like Education, if you’re sick and you have enough money in your eligibility you can be taken overseas for treatment.”

The government is trying to ensure that those in the informal sector have retirement savings.