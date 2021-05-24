Home

Volume of waste produced worries Ministry

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 18, 2022 4:50 pm

The Ministry of Waterways and Environment is concerned with the volume of waste produced by Fijians everyday.

While launching the new 7R policy today, Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy called on everyone to initiate creative solutions to minimize the waste dumped at various landfills across the country.

The Minister is urging Fijians to adjust their consumption and buying habits to reduce waste – more-so in urban centres.

“The reason why there is a discord is because we are not being able to reconcile the common vision. Individuals are fighting for their own space without due consideration.”

Doctor Reddy says it’s an eyesore to see people and organizations operating in their own space, ignoring reminders on protecting the environment.

Marking the Global Recycling Day today, Education Minister Premila Kumar says more attention is being paid to children, as they play a key role in the 7R policy and can be advocates in the near future.

“We offer formal teaching in every area. Through this, the primary school students from Years 5 to 8 have subjects that make specific reference to climate change and its impact, waste management with respect to reuse, recycling, reduction and care for environment.”

An average Fijian produces point-seven-kilograms of waste per day.

