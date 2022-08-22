Volavola’s chase for his passion pays off

Sakiusa Volavola has defied the odds to pursue his passion for drawing.

Volavola, a member of the Fiji Association of the Deaf, is one of the illustrators of the newly launched 10-book series on oceans and climate action for children in Fiji.

The 40-year-old has been sketching from an early age and his passion, perseverance and determination drive him to develop and master his God-given talent.

Article continues after advertisement

Volavola says he is amazed with the achievement, to be able to illustrate a massive project such as the 10-book series on oceans and climate action.

The artist is advising aspiring artists to work hard, pursue their passion, live their dreams, and do what makes them happy.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar acknowledged Volavola’s efforts, to help illustrate amazing storybooks which will be read by generations of Fijians to come.

The 10-book series was created through the Let’s Read initiative by The Asia Foundation, in partnership with the Oceania Centre for Arts, Culture, and Pacific Studies of the University of the South Pacific.

It will be distributed to 700 schools, for children from Years One to Three.