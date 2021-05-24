Voivoi a high demand commodity

Voivoi or pandanus leaves have become a high demand commodity in Koro.

Nakodu Youth President, Sanaila Naivuadrau says there is a spike in demand from the local market following the opening of our international border.

The normalizing of movement has seen the return of social and traditional occasions where mats made from Voivoi are used.

“We have been planting Voivoi for many years, and this year, the demand is really high. We have noticed this after the lockdown. We are getting good money from Voivoi compared to their commodities. It’s so much work but its good returns. This helps us provide for our families.”

Naivuadrau says pandanus leaves have helped their families after the pandemic.

Other commodities that farmers on Koro work on are yaqona, dalo and vegetables.