Vodafone extends sympathy to Dr Tukana’s family

The Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation has extended its condolences to Doctor Isimeli Tukana’s family.

In a statement, Vodafone Fiji says Dr Tukana was instrumental in mooting programs with the Foundation to steer people away from non-communicable diseases and mental illness.

It says he used to go the extra mile to ensure that communities are safe from preventable diseases as well as ensuring those who acquired disabilities due to NCDs are given mobility devices, equipment and medical supplies.

The late Dr Tukana will be remembered for his wellness and mental health contribution and fight against NCD’s in Fiji.