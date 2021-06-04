Vodafone arena FEMAT hospital services

The Ministry of Health has established the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team (FEMAT) Field Hospital at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala Bay.

The Field Hospital is assisting CWM Hospital in the delivery of health care services in the Central Division.

This will provide services that include, emergency care services for adults and children which cover acute illnesses, accidents, children’s illness, and medical emergencies.

It also provides admissions and inpatient care for non-COVID patients.

Meanwhile, all patients who test positive for COVID-19 disease will be referred for admission at CWM Hospital.

Any patient who is tested positive for COVID-19 will be directed to CWM Hospital for further care, as CWM Hospital has been designated as the COVID hospital.

Emergency surgeries for non-COVID patients are done at the hospital ship MV Veivueti which is docked at Government Wharf in Walu Bay.

For emergency health matters, please contact the mobile number 9905 146 to reach the FEMAT team at the Vodafone Arena.

The FEMAT Field Hospital is open 24 hours a day.