Vocational Center to resume caregiving course

The Makoi Vocational Training Center in Nasinu will soon resume its caregiving course for 2022.

The center is in the process of recruiting a new trainer.

Fiji Muslim League President, Hafiz Khan says talks are ongoing to partner with the Australian Pacific Training Coalition.

“We now have the certification of the Higher Education Commission we are also working with APTC soon to be able to even a higher grading with their training courses interlinked with ours, some of our women will be able to train here and there and then come and graduate with us”

Khan says corporate organizations and international agencies are provide financial assistance to help operate the center.