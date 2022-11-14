Viwa villagers to travel conveniently to other parts of Fiji

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/Facebook]

The people of Viwa Island in Yasawa will now be able to conveniently travel to other parts of the country.

This is after the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development handed over a boat, engine, and other supplies to the villagers.

During the handing over, Minister Inia Seruiratu highlighted this is the only mode of transportation for the villagers.

“One because of the safety of the people, the fast whole areas Lautoka and Yasawa, we need to look after the transportation needs of the community. Secondly, Yasawa is very heavily reliant on tourism, they were badly affected by COVID-19. This is one of the means by which we are looking at alternative sources of livelihood.”



Seruiratu adds this form of transportation is preferred and also safe for the community.



This project has been funded through the government’s Self-Help Programme on a cost-sharing basis as the government has invested $16,000 while the Community invested around $8,000.