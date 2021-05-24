Viti Levu wide power disruption

There has been a disruption to power supply which is affecting the whole of Viti Levu.
Energy Fiji Limited says its team is working to restore power to affected areas.
It has apologized for the inconvenience caused as it works to rectify the issue.
No time frame has been given as to when power will be restored.
