Visitor arrivals just under target

Fiji’s visitor arrivals for 2024 stood at just below the anticipated one million mark but still has reached a new milestone.

The latest numbers released by the Bureau of Statistics reveals 982,938 visitor arrivals, a 5.7% increase from 2023.

For the year 2024, visitors arriving for holiday purposes totaled 776,784, 81,907 came to visit friends or relatives and 21,232 came for business purposes. 103,015 visited Fiji for other reasons.

The peak of the year came in July, with over 98,000 visitors, followed by strong numbers in August and September.

The majority of visitors were in the age range of 25-64 years, which accounts for the vast majority of the working age population

Australia and New Zealand remain the top source markets, contributing nearly 70% of the total arrivals.

Most visitors came for holidays, with 79% seeking leisure in Fiji, while others visited friends and family, or came for business.