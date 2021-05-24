Visitation to Labasa hospital not permitted

The Ministry of Heath has now prohibited any visitation to patients admitted at the Labasa Hospital.

The Ministry says this measure has been taken due to a surge in cases of COVID-19 in the Northern division.

It is also to protect patients and staff at the hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

The Health Ministry says personal items for patients admitted at the Hospital can be dropped off at a Tent on the hospital premises and hospital staff will ensure the items are delivered to the patient.

The Ministry also advises that one carer per Category for bedridden or immobilized patients is permitted but the carer must be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in the last COVID-19 update the Health Ministry confirmed 109 cases recorded with 68 cases recorded in the Northern Division; 30 cases in the Western Division with 14 cases from border quarantine, and 11 cases in the Central Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong is calling on all individuals of the Northern Division, in all of its three Provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata to practice responsible social gatherings and diligently adhere to the COVID-19 safe measures.

Dr Fong stresses that all individuals of the northern division must assume that those around them are COVID-19 positive and so they must protect themselves at all times.