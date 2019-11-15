Visitation of President of UNGA symbolic partnership

The visit of the President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to Fiji is a narrative which symbolizes partnerships.

The Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the visit is about building on our past cooperation to a foundation for a more enduring, inclusive and prosperous future.

Speaking at the welcome reception for Dr. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, the Acting PM said Fiji knows all too well that it alone cannot fight envies that are not defined by wars.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that whether this is climate change, the degrading health of our oceans, communalism and economic nationalism, we need to harness the height of multilateralism in order to make this world better than how we found it.