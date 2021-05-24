Viseisei village brace for cyclone season

Viseisei village in Lautoka is upping the ante with its disaster preparedness during this cyclone season.

Village Spokesperson, Inoke Momoedonu says they have encountered coastal flooding and strong waves during past disasters which devastated their livelihoods.

Relocation is not an option for the villagers, however, Momoedonu says the construction of a new sea wall will lessen the impact of coastal flooding.

Article continues after advertisement

The government through the Ministry of Waterways and Environment will assist in this regard.

“We have been experiencing a brunt of the high tide where houses near the coastline have been threatened and there is no other choice. We cannot move to the other side of the village where mangroves are and the other side of the village next to the main highway.”

Waterways Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the government will continue to assist communities that are prone to climate hazards.

“Advantage of nature-based sea-wall is life guarantee, number two – we are developing life ecosystem and ecology that will provide you food source and also, we are expanding the biological resources.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry has earmarked over 100 sites to construct nature-based sea walls.