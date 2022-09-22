Visa-free entry into Schengen areas

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Yogesh Karan has requested German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz’s intervention within the EU to assist in discussions on visa-free entry into the Schengen areas.

Karan says this has been pending for some time.

He highlighted that this is a barrier for Fijian sportsmen and women, businesses, and Fijians generally in accessing trade, sporting and learning opportunities in Germany and Europe.

Article continues after advertisement

The two met at the High-Level Exchange on the Current Global Challenges side-event in New York yesterday.

During the meeting, Karan also conveyed the Fijian Government’s appreciation to Germany, particularly for its continuous support towards our climate adaptation and resilience programmes.

Fiji and Germany have continued to strengthen relations over the years; especially since they were both co-chairs of the COP23.

Through the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the German Government has been providing considerable support to building capacity for climate actions in Fiji.

Chancellor Scholz while thanking PS Karan also announced the appointment of Germany’s new special envoy to the Pacific, Ambassador Beate Grzeski.