Virtual meeting to strengthen border security system

In an effort to enhance our immigration and border security systems, the Fiji Immigration Department and the Australian Border Force held a virtual meeting yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan says the Fiji Immigration Department aims to strengthen its partnership with Australia through programs such as the Border Security Assistance Package.

The program is initiated under the Australia and Fiji Vuvale Partnership.

Through this partnership, Fiji will seek Australia’s assistance in the provision of capacity building, technology advancement, border security capability and secondment of Australian officers to border security agencies in Fiji and vice versa.

Karan also acknowledged the Australian Government for its assistance over the years.