Virtual mediations soon for Employment Ministry

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Services will soon transition its mediation services into virtual or E-Mediation.

Permanent Secretary, Osea Cawaru says the disruptions brought by the pandemic required the shift from face-to-face mediation to E-Mediation, to ensure effective mediation processes continue in whatever unforeseen circumstances.

While officiating at the three-day Advanced Training Workshop on “Online Mediation and Cross Border Mediation, Cawaru says the training is timely and well-suited for the “new normal”.

Permanent Secretary, Osea Cawaru. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The training is conducted by George Lim of the Singapore Mediation Centre, who was identified as among 341 of the world’s leading commercial mediators.

Cawaru says the training will equip local mediators for virtual mediation to assist parties based locally and internationally to develop rapport in the online environment, ensuring effective and speedy resolution of cases.