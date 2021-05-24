Home

News

Virtual fashion show encourages young designers

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 25, 2021 4:35 am

The first-ever virtual Fiji Fashion Week has prompted many young designers to bring their creations into the limelight.

One such emerging designer, Nikhat Akbar says she always had a passion for fashion design and this will be a platform where she can showcase her talent.

She is hoping to meet the growing demand in the fashion industry with her designs.

“We knew we had to bring a lot to the table from our experiences since both of us come from very different backgrounds and what I was hoping to learn from FJFW this week is how well the fashion industry works”

Akbar adds the versatility of fashion has no boundaries and women should step out of their comfort zones to create unique dressing styles.

She is encouraging other aspiring designers to always be organized and have a clear thought process to achieve their dreams.

 

 

