Virtual exchange focused on public health

Fiji is among the 11 Pacific countries that is participating in a virtual exchange program that began yesterday focused on health leadership.

The program will allow participants to explore the roles of civil society and government in responding to public health challenges as well as the roles and relationships between public health and medical institutions.

The program is part of the United State’s International Visitor Leadership Program.

US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella hopes that virtual exchange program will generate ideas and inspiration for new ways to overcome health challenges.

Cella says finding the best options for the region’s health system requires creativity, innovation, and collaboration especially during a pandemic that has limited free international movement.