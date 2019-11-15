Home

News

Viria villagers plead with FRA to fix road

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 4, 2020 4:30 pm
Villagers of Viria in Naitasiri are pleading with the Fiji Roads Authority to fix their road which is currently inaccessible.

Village Turaga ni Koro Savenaca Matayawa says the road is impassable with debris from Tropical Cyclone Harold which is currently a major hindrance especially for those that need to travel into Suva.

Matayawa says this has also restricted the villager’s movement to their plantations.

Matayawa claims that a major construction company is also damaging their road with overloading given the construction of a water project near the village.

Bus services he says has not been available in the area for quite a while now.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Roads Authority are expected to comment on this issue soon.










