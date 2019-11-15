Violence thrives in silence: Vuniwaqa

There is a need to have a national dialogue to address violence against women and children in Fiji.

Minister for Women and Children Mereseini Vuniwaqa says violence thrives in silence throughout society.

Vuniwaqa says it’s imperative that it is called out to allow Fiji to fulfil its obligation towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5, the elimination of violence against women and girls by 2030.

“It’s a big component for us because we see violence against women as a key challenge in achieving gender equality in every sector of society in Fiji.”

The ministry of women and children and other relevant stakeholders will soon start its nationwide consultation as they work on formulating a National Action Plan.