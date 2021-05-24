Home

News

Violence continues to be an issue: Lal

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 30, 2021 12:20 pm

Violence against women and children continues to be an issue in Fiji.

Government MP Virendra Lal says there is still a great deal of stigma attached to the reporting of violence.

Lal says the problems that affect services and programs to address the issue are social, cultural and religious acceptance and justification of violence against women.

“There continues to be a great need to raise awareness at all levels of society in order to address the issue of violence against women in Fiji and throughout the Pacific region.”

Lal adds there is a need to incorporate service-oriented programs and actions at community, religious and social levels to address domestic violence.

