Violence and child protection issues

Gender-based violence and child protection are two of the major issues that will be addressed this week at the Methodist Church of Fiji’s annual conference.

Pacific Council of Churches General Secretary, Reverend James Bhagwan, says that with rising cases of gender violence and child abuse in the country, church ministers were given time to discuss how they can reach out to their flock to make them aware of such incidents.

“With our member churches in Fiji and around the Pacific to create a group of child protection enablers within the churches that can do community training not just for clergy and church leaders but for also for families to recognize a couple of things, what are the biblical aspects of caring and protecting children, what are the legal aspects, and how do we continue to encourage our churches to be safe places.”

According to Rev. James, having discussions about the issue will contribute to safer homes and communities for all citizens.

The annual conference began this morning at Furnival Park in Toorak and will run all week until Friday.