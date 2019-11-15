Violence against women and girls can be prevented: Vuniwaqa

Violence against women and girls is rooted in gender-based discrimination, social norms, cultural attitudes and gender stereotypes.

This is including sexual offences.

Minister for Women and Children Mereseini Vuniwaqa says faith-based organizations are a powerful player in getting the message across and getting the nation to talk about the issue.

Vuniwaqa says Fiji ranks as a country with one of the highest rates of gender-based violence in the world.

“When it comes to our dear country Fiji two in every three women are victims of domestic violence. At least 72 percent of Fijian women have suffered some kind of violence during their lifetime.”

Vuniwaqa says violence against women and girls can be prevented as most of us believe in religious teachings.

“We must keep working together to change our culture and attitudes that are embedded in men and boys’ power and control over women, gender inequality, gender discrimination and patriarchy.”

The Minister says there have been numerous tragedies of Fijian women losing their lives at the hands of men who promised to love and protect them.