Violence against children cases getting complicated

The Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation says that cases of violence against children are increasing and getting more complicated.

The comments were made during the Ministry’s s submission on the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child ratified by Fiji in 2005.

According to the Ministry, 231 cases of child sexual abuse were recorded under the Ministry’s mandatory reporting provisions last year.

Child Services Unit Director Ela Tukutukulevu says the increasing number of child exploitation and trafficking cases has prompted the Ministry to reconsider its legislation.

“The Ministry is moving into securing this protocol so that we have mechanisms in place to safeguard the children of Fiji.”

Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority Acting Chief Executive Fane Vave say they support the ratification of the convention.

“Child trafficking is a form of modern slavery that is rapidly growing and that Fiji’s strategic position not only geographically but also influencing the region hence, important for us to support it.”

A report by End Child Prostitution and Trafficking International and Save the Children Fiji suggests that children in street situations result from urbanization, they are vulnerable to multiple forms of labour and sexual exploitation, including prostitution and trafficking.