News

Violation of children’s rights is unacceptable: Ali

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 4:25 pm
Save the Children Fiji says that with 1,373 cases of violation of children’s rights recorded in 2021, this is unacceptable.[ File Image]

Save the Children Fiji says that with 1,373 cases of violation of children’s rights recorded in 2021, this is unacceptable.

According to the Child Services Unit, as of January 14, 2022, this has decreased compared to 2020 which had 1,719 cases reported. The months in which the COVID restrictions were in place presented low reporting.

The Child Helpline received 51 percent of the reports, followed by welfare officers, medical professionals, police officers, and teachers.

From January to February 2022, Save the Children Fiji also received four reports, all ranging from neglect, physical and verbal abuse, which have also been reported to the Child Services Unit.

Children are also encouraged to use the child helpline toll-free line 1325 to share their concerns.

Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Shairana Ali says that every child in Fiji deserves to have their rights promoted and protected at all times adding that children are precious and must be nurtured to realize their full potential in life.

Ali says she is disgusted with the recent alleged cases of children being assaulted by citizens in public settings.

It is shameful and must not be tolerated by anyone in society.

Save the Children Fiji is calling on authorities, including the Ministry of Education, to work swiftly with the police and ensure that such perpetrators face the full brunt of the law.

