Vinaka Employment agency brings hope for Fijians

Previous incidents of illegal overseas recruitments may have instilled fear in many, however, with the inception of Vinaka Employment Agency this has given some hope to Fijians.

The agency governed by the Aamer Medical Group of Companies in the United Arab Emirates is the latest overseas recruitment entity in Fiji.

Director Registrar – Professor Dr. Naibuka Nayacakalou says the first batch of nine nurses are set to leave our shores through this agency.

He adds the agency has been granted a license from the Ministry of Employment and they have met all the requirements set by the relevant authorities.

“I think one of the important things here if something happens because the government is involved, they’ll be able to help the individual. Because the government and Embassy to ensure everything is sorted.”

Dr. Nayacakalou says the candidates will work at the Aamer Home Health care and Alhadaf Health Service in Abu Dhabi.

The agency will be recruiting more locals in a few weeks to fulfill labor shortages in different areas in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Israel.

“We are not just hiring medical people. As we speak we are processing other working backgrounds as well. But we are trying to do it in a way that is transparent because we have the government involved – Ministry of Labour and Foreign Affairs.”

Successful candidate Swastika Kumar is looking forward to the diverse range of opportunities that await her.

“I wish to showcase my talent in Dubai and represent our home country.”

The nine candidates will leave Fiji tomorrow, and the remaining 16 will be joining them in the next few days.