News

Villages to receive compost fertilizer assistance

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 22, 2021 4:10 pm

Forty villages in Viti Levu will receive compost fertilizer from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Permanent Secretary, Ritesh Dass says the organic initiative will reduce the use of chemical fertilizers, improve soil health and soil carbon, improve soil biodiversity and sustain agricultural land for long term food security.

The compost fertilizer will sustain the soil and reduce pollution in rivers, streams and coastal areas.

Article continues after advertisement

It will also sustain agricultural land for long term food security.

Farmers are urged to practice sustainable agriculture and not to abusively apply chemical fertilizers.

This project has a funding of $190,000.

