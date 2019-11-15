Villages to benefit from Korean government assistance

Two villages in Tailevu and one in Namosi has been earmarked for a major rural project through the Korean government US$1 million Official Development Assistance.

Fiji’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Peniana Lalabalavu says the three rural villages are Naimasimasi and Silana village in Tailevu and Mau village in Namosi province.

The project was administered to Fiji under the Saemaul Undong Pilot Village Project, a Korean rural development model formally recognized by the Korean Government and the United Nations that is widely acclaimed and credited to have uplifted the livelihood of the Korean rural population during the 1950s.

The project will be rolled out over five years, commencing from 2020 to 2024, targeting SMU training and village development projects.

Meanwhile, the SMU training for this project which was scheduled to be held this September in Korea for 20 members from the three villages has been moved to 2021 due to the current closure of the borders.

The SMU Center has a global membership of 41 countries with 21 countries as full members and 20 as associate members including Fiji.