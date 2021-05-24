Villages participate in tree planting initiative  

Several villages in Lomaiviti have achieved their target of raising more than 50k seedlings.

These include Tovulailai, Natauloa, Lawaki, Vutuna, and Waitoga on Nairai.

Each village pledged to raise 10,000 seedlings from January this year as part of the island’s reforestation programme.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Forestry says these communities are actively participating in Fiji’s national tree-planting initiative of 30 Million Trees in 15 Years.