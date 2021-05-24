Villages in Rewa and Tailevu not spared

Villagers in Rewa and Tailevu were not spared by the flooding brought about by Tropical Depression 03F that later turned to Tropical Cyclone Cody.

This includes Vunivaivai, Waikete, Namuka, Visama, Muana and Nakaulevu villges in Nakelo.

Most families woke up this morning with water moving into their homes and some workers were not able to make it to work as roads are inaccessible.

Increasing water levels in the Rewa River contributed to the flooding in the Rewa Delta.

The road to Toga village remains inaccessible as it is taking time for water to recede due to continuous rain.

Floodwaters have also affected farms and livestock.



The Syria Park in Nausori was also flooded and Police are working to ensure that people refrain from moving around flooded areas.

Most businesses in Nausori continue to provide services as the town was not affected.