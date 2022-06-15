Villages experience coastal inundation

Sea flooding at the government station on Lakeba Island in the Lau Group. [Source: Facebook/ Fiji Meteorological Service]

Villages in the Lau group experienced king tides as early as 4am, which brought coastal flooding.

52-year-old Falepaini Ofa in Tubou, Lakeba says they were shocked to see debris floating around their home this morning.

Ofa says the coastal inundation was twice the size of the tidal waves caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga earlier this year.

“We were fast asleep this morning and at around 4am, I heard the waves splashing near our home, rubbish and other stuff floating around the village. It was so shocking because it happened early morning. Students were not able to go to school.”



Carrier driver Isoa Rawaico who transports students in Lakeba says they were not able to cross one of the bridges as it was inundated with water.

Rawaico says the Waciwaci Primary School was also closed as its surroundings were flooded.

“I only managed to transport some srtudents of Ratu Finau Primary and Secondary School. When we reach the third bridge, I cannot move any further as it was all flooded. I had to take them back to their homes to keep them safe.”



FBC News also received reports of coastal inundation in Navuevu village in Nadroga.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is reminding people living along the coastal areas of Southern Viti Levu from Natadola through to the Coral Coast and Pacific Harbour that a coastal inundation warning remains in force.

This includes Southern coastal areas of Mamanuca Group, Beqa, Kadavu, Vatulele, Southern Lomaiviti Group, Moala Group, Southern Lau Group and Central Lau Group.