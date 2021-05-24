Villagers welcome new road project

Villagers of Dravuwalu in Kadavu will now save on transportation costs following the construction of the new Vunisei to Vacalea road on the island.

Villager Waisake Dulakonaceva says they use $300 to $500 for boat fares every fortnight, but once the new road is completed, this will no longer be the case.

Dulakonaceva says there were days when their children had to sacrifice school days as it is unsafe to travel by boat during rainy weather.

“The new road has now reached Dravuwalu village, this was our dream and it has come true through the FijiFirst government. We can now save our money as we can now use the road to travel to other villages.”



Waisake Dulakonaceva

Dulakonaceva says they have been requesting assistance from the previous government to construct the road and their dream is now coming true through the current government.

The $9.9m road is expected to be completed in July.