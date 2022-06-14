Villagers urged to venture into rice farming

The Ministry of Agriculture is urging villages, especially in the rural areas to take up rice farming.

Handing over a portable mills to rice farmers in Wainikoro, Labasa today Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says they are promoting rice farming as households in many villages are also consuming rice.

Dr Reddy says if villagers are able to grow rice, they stand to save a lot of money.

He says rice takes only four months to mature before it is harvested and can be an alternative source of food for families.

The government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, is offering assistance to rice farmers by providing seedlings and in land preparation.

Dr Reddy says they can also provide portable harvesters to rice farmers so they no longer have to use sickles for harvesting.

With the portable rice mills, Dr Reddy says small-scale rice farmers won’t have to travel far to mill their rice.

The rice farmers normally hire vehicles and travel over 5km to have their rice milled.