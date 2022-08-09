Villagers urged to be wary social media posts

[Photo: Supplied]

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete has urged villagers of Naivakawau and Nakorovou in the district of Vuna in Taveuni to properly discern information they see on social media about vaccination.

This was after a few villagers raised concerns and fears about getting vaccinated.

According to these villagers after seeing posts about vaccination on various social media platforms, it convinced them not to their dose.

Doctor Waqainabete told these villagers to be careful about what they see on social media because some of it can be fake news or misinformation.

With 98% of the adult population in Taveuni already vaccinated with their 1st dose and 96.9% with their 2nd dose, Waqainabete reminded the unvaccinated population that they are putting other’s lives at risk.

He stressed that due to the variants and sub variants, it is important to also have the booster doses.

Waqainabete will be visiting Savusavu today.



