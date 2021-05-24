Villagers urged to apply for community agriculture programme

Villages and farm groups in the Northern Division have been urged to apply for the ‘Our Community Agriculture Programme.’

The programme, launched in the Northern Division by Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy in Savusavu last week, is aimed at boosting agriculture production and tourism through the supply of local farm produce to tourism operators.

Dr Reddy says under the programme, the Ministry will support the community in clearing the land, preparing the land and planting vegetables and the hotel would buy from the community.

$3,000 is allocated per community under this project provided they have an offer letter from a hotel or resort willing to buy from them.

“So, villages are getting a guaranteed market, the village will employ their women, youth and men who are not engaged in any other activities, the land is utilised, the village is getting an income for the households and hotel is benefiting not only by getting fresh vegetables but getting the produce locally, from within and saving the money that would have gone outside.”

30 communities throughout Fiji are expected to benefit from this phase of the programme.