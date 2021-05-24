Villagers thanked government for new road

After decades of waiting, the villagers of Naitauvoli in the interior of Naitasiri will finally have a road to their village.

The Government, through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, has funded the construction of an access road for the village under its Community Access Roads, Footpaths, and Footbridges Programme.

The $24,000 project is expected to improve accessibility for more than 100 villagers of Naitauvoli.

Article continues after advertisement



Villagers of Naitauvoli in the interior of Naitasiri will finally have a road to their village. [Source: DINFO]

Minster, Inia Seruiratu says previously, villagers of Naitauvoli used a track that was in a poor condition as access to and from the village.

Seruiratu says this posed a risk to the children who used the track, particularly during wet weather.

The new road will not only improve access but ensure easier access to markets for farmers from the village.

Naitauvoli is a yaqona farming community and the Minister says under the Rural Millionaire concept they are thankful to see the amount of work done in the village.