Villagers thankful for budget consultation

Villagers in the District of Cakaudrove-i- Vanua have expressed their appreciation to the government for bringing the budget consultation to them.

Today, for the first time the budget consultation was held at Loa Village.

Villagers turned up in numbers to hear about the government’s plans for the upcoming budget.

Village elder Ratu Meleti Raimuria Leve acknowledged the government for not leaving them behind.

He says the consultation has given them a fair understanding of the state of the nation’s economy and efforts undertaken by the government to ensure Fijians are assisted.

Solomone Tayaga says they’ve only heard and watched budget consultations happening in the urban areas and they are grateful to the government for bringing it to them.

The consultation also enabled the villagers to put to the AG their thoughts about the upcoming budget and what they want to be included in it.

Requests were made for a decrease in food and fuel prices, construction of roads, maintenance of water systems, installation of electricity in homes, construction of seawalls, overseas work opportunities and agricultural assistance.

The National Budget will be announced on July 15th.